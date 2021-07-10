STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4,000 litres of diesel stolen in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district

The fuel station owner said he noticed a drastic drop in fuel level in the storage tank that was filled with 4,000 litres of diesel as a part of the routine testing process.

Published: 10th July 2021 08:34 AM

4,000 litres of diesel was stolen from an underground storage tank in Mahbubnagar district.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the fuel prices are skyrocketing, some unidentified crooks stole 4,000 litres of diesel from an underground storage tank in Mahbubnagar district. The diesel was stored to test the tank’s storage preparedness at an underconstruction fuel filling station.

Veera Bharmachary, the owner of the fuel station located at Bhureddypally village in Jadcherla, said the storage tank was set up a few days ago and was filled with 4,000 litres of diesel as a part of the routine storage capacity testing process.

When checked on Thursday, July 8, 2021 they found a drastic drop in diesel quantity. Based on his plaint, police registered a case and started a probe. It was found that the suspects pumped out the diesel using electric motors, filled in tankers and transported it.

