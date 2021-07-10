Chandrababu Naidu trying to make entry into Telangana via Congress: Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao criticised TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for trying to ‘infiltrate’ Telangana through the Congress party. Harish alleged that A Revanth Reddy, a former TDP leader and the current TPCC president, was a close aide of Naidu.

The Minister visited Bejjanki mandal in Siddipet district as part of the Palle Pragati programme on Friday. He said Naidu tried to win the 2018 Assembly elections by allying with the Congress, but in vain. “The people of Telangana rejected Andhra Babu,” Harish said, adding that voters would not let Naidu and his party set foot in Telangana.

Harish said the TRS had achieved what the Congress and TDP failed to accomplish in the last 70 years. He said that farmers had to visit banks over and over again for crop loans during the Congress rule, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ensured that farmers needn’t even step out to get their hard-earned benefits.

Harish criticised the BJP-led Central government for letting petrol and diesel prices skyrocket. “The BJP hasn’t done a single thing for the country in the last seven years,” the Minister alleged.