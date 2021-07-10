STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JEE aspirants in Telangana panic as gap between attempts reduced to two days

Usually, there is about a month-long gap between the two attempts that gives the students time to work on their shortcomings with an aim to increase their score or rank.

Published: 10th July 2021 10:04 AM

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of students from the Telangana, who were waiting for the pending Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, are now in more distress as, for the first time, the gap between the two attempts of the engineering entrance test has been reduced to only two days.  

Usually, there is about a month-long gap between the two attempts. The gap gives the students ample time to evaluate their performance and work on their shortcomings with an aim to increase their rank or score in the next attempt. Many say that the negligible gap kills the purpose of having two attempts at all. 

Candidates who are attempting for JEE Mains, express anguish over the “minimal” gap between the two sessions and demand the postponement of the fourth attempt beginning from July 27. According to the recently announced schedule, the pending third attempt will be held from July 20 to July 25. Y Santosh, co-director of Spark Academy, a coaching centre, told Express that JEE is a competitive exam for which students prepare for a year or two.

“The idea of multiple attempts for JEE is that the best score is calculated from all the attempts and even a little change in score can have a big impact on the student’s rank. With almost no gap between the two attempts, there is panic and fear among a lot of students,” he added.

