KCR lied about Kaleshwaram irrigation project, no new ayacut: Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Friday, July 9, 2021, said contrary to the claims of the Telangana government of creating irrigation area under the prestigious Kaleshwaram project, Socio-Economic Outlook 2021 report had revealed that “no new ayacut” was generated.

Speaking to the media, Lakshmaiah said Rs 1 lakh crore project failed to give irrigation water to even one acre of land. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had been lying about the KLIS, adding that only 1 TMC water was lifted against the claims of 3 TMC of water per day. He further said that only 11 TMC of water had reached the Lower Manair Dam as on Thursday. “Not even a drop of water was used from the KLIS during the last year’s crop season,” he said.