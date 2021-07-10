KTR assures establishment of Telangana Special Food Processing Zone in Narayanpet

By Express News Service

NARAYANPET: IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has assured that the state government would sanction Telangana Special Food Processing Zone for Narayanpet district once 250 acres of land is identified and proposals are sent to the government.

Addressing a meeting held as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme in Narayanpet town on Saturday, he has also assured irrigation to the drought-prone district through Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

He also spoke about land acquisition for the proposed Narayanpet canal, which intends to fetch water from the Karivena reservoir in Mahabubnagar, to irrigate 1 lakh acres of land in Narayanpet. He asked the people to actively participate in the public hearing that would be held on August 10 regarding the canal's construction and express their support for the same.