Telangana CM gives nod to fill 50,000 vacancies in government departments  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is all set for the issue of notifications to fill 50,000 vacancies in various government departments. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, July 9, 2021, directed the officials concerned to immediately start the process of recruitment as the obstacles in the new zonal system, which is key for recruitment in the state, have been cleared.

Place the entire information and data on the vacant positions before the State Cabinet, Rao told the officials. The State Cabinet is scheduled to meet on July 13. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to fill 50,000 vacancies in all the departments and wanted the first phase of the recruitment process to be started immediately. The vacancies created after giving the promotions should be taken up in the second phase of recruitment, he said.

The President of India recently gave his assent to the new zonal system of the State government. Subsequently, the State government also issued a GO notifying the same. Against this backdrop, Rao on Friday, July 9, 2021 conducted a high-level review meeting on the filling up of the vacancies. Stating that the recruitment process was disorganised in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government, Rao said that the new zonal system was created scientifically so as to provide more jobs to the locals.

While stating that there was a delay in Centre approving the new zonal system, he said that there are about 50,000 jobs for which the appointments could be made directly. “We will fill them first. As of date, the government has begun the process of promotions in all the departments. Posts falling vacant after implementing the promotions will be identified and filled in the second phase,” he said.



The State Cabinet meeting on July 13 at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan is expected to discuss various topics, including Covid-19 situation, agriculture, Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes.