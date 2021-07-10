STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy throws nepotism jibe at CM

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy stated that nearly 75 per cent of the TRS government’s Cabinet, including the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, consisted of former TDP leaders.

Published: 10th July 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 9, 2021, predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would go for early elections for the second consecutive time after August 15, 2022.

Speaking to newsmen in an informal interaction at his residence here, the Malkajgiri MP lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS leaders over jibes that the Congress had been transformed into a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under his leadership. Alleging massive corruption in the TRS government’s irrigation projects, Revanth vowed that Congress would retrieve all the “ill-gotten properties” from TRS leaders.

Revanth stated that nearly 75 per cent of the TRS government’s Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, consisted of former TDP leaders. “KCR, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Indrakaran Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and Koppula Eshwar are all from TDP.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao TPCC Telangana Congress TRS TDP Telugu Desam Party Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Malkajgiri MP
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp