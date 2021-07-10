Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy throws nepotism jibe at CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 9, 2021, predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would go for early elections for the second consecutive time after August 15, 2022.

Speaking to newsmen in an informal interaction at his residence here, the Malkajgiri MP lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS leaders over jibes that the Congress had been transformed into a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under his leadership. Alleging massive corruption in the TRS government’s irrigation projects, Revanth vowed that Congress would retrieve all the “ill-gotten properties” from TRS leaders.

Revanth stated that nearly 75 per cent of the TRS government’s Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, consisted of former TDP leaders. “KCR, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Indrakaran Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and Koppula Eshwar are all from TDP.”