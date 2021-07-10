Telangana junior colleges asked to offer Sanskrit as second language option

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Commissionerate of Intermediate Education (CIE) on Friday, July 9, 2021, issued a notification urging all the government junior colleges and private-aided junior colleges in Telangana to introduce Sanskrit as a second language option in the colleges.

In a memo, the CIE has asked the district intermediate education officers to identify the needy places for sanction of junior lecturer in Sanskrit posts in the government junior colleges across the State.

Presently, some of the colleges in the State are offering Telugu, Hindi and Urdu as second language to intermediate students. With this direction from the CIE, students in all government junior colleges and private aided junior colleges can now opt for Sanskrit as second language. The first language remains English, which is common for all students.