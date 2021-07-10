STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana man slits wife’s throat, kills self

An escalated altercation led the husband S Hari Shankar, 32, to murder his wife, B Ragini, 24, who he married eight months back. 

Published: 10th July 2021 08:54 AM

The police have received information that Shankar used to physically harass Ragini demanding more dowry.

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man murdered his wife by slitting her throat in Bhupalpally town on Thursday night, and later killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train at Dharmaram village on the morning of Friday, July 9, 2021. 

According to police, the victim, B Ragini, 24, was murdered by her husband S Hari Shankar, 32, with a knife. They lived in Bhupalpally town. 

Speaking to the media, Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao said that the two got married around eight months back. While Shankar worked as a sales executive, Ragini was a housewife.

After returning from duty on Thursday night, Shankar, as usual, picked up a fight with the victim and started beating her up. However, the scene escalated quickly that night and Shankar ended up murdering his wife by slitting her throat with a knife.  Immediately after committing the crime, Shankar locked the house from outside and fled the spot. In the meantime, a few neighbours who heard shouting and screaming from the victim’s house informed the police.

Soon after receiving information, officials reached the spot, broke open the door and entered the house. However, Ragini had died by then and her body was found lying in a pool of blood. Her body was shifted to Bhupalpally Government Hospital for autopsy.

In the meantime, while special teams were trying to track the accused person, Warangal Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body of Hari Shankar on the tracks under Warangal railway station limits. Police found that he killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train.His body has been shifted to the MGM Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 304 (B) (dowry death) pf IPC, the DSP added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

