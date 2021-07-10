Telangana police homeguard saves woman from suicide

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A homeguard with Telangana police acted swiftly and saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving goods train near Warangal railway station limits.

The woman sustained severe head injuries in the incident and was immediately shifted to the MGM Hospital for treatment. The incident which happened on Thursday evening, came to light on Friday, July 9, 2021.

The woman was identified as A Swapna, 35, a resident of Warangal. She works as a sweeper with the GWMC. The homeguard, Mohammed Hamin, who was on duty at Pothana junction, noticed Swapna who was trying to jump in front of the train. He acted promptly and saved the woman. Police officials and locals appreciated his brave deed.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)