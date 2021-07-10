Telangana's Revolutionary Writers Association call ban repeal a victory, not a rectification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Telangana government’s withdrawal of the ban on 16 organisations a ‘victory of the people’, the Revolutionary Writers Association (Virasam) called for the repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as well as the release of all political prisoners.

They also demanded that an inquiry be launched against those responsible for the death of Fr Stan Swamy.

Addressing a press conference with the members of the formerly banned organisations, Virasam president Arasavelli Krishna said that the state government’s lifting of the ban could not be viewed as a ‘rectification’. They found fault with the government for linking these organisations to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) even in the ban revocation orders.