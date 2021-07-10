Viral video catches Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao making sexist remarks towards female officer 

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has courted controversy after passing sexist remarks against Kamalapur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) during the Palle Pragathi grama sabha in Uppal village, on Friday, July 9, 2021.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister asked the locals where their MPDO was and how well she was working in the mandal. He then, in Telugu, passed a very sexist remark against her.

Upset over the remarks passed by him, the MPDO took a step back and confined herself to one corner of the gathering after that. Meanwhile, a video clip showing the Minister’s comments has gone viral on social media platforms. Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and several other local political leaders were present on the occasion. All leaders and officials were seen laughing after hearing the Minister’s remarks.

Meanwhile, soon after the video went viral, Dayakar Rao responded to the video via a statement released to the media. He condemned the video and stated that his political rivals were spreading a fake video.

When contacted Kamalapur MPDO P Pallavi, she was not available for comment.