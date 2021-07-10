STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

With Huzurabad bypoll in the offing, Etala Rajender announces padayatra

After he was sacked from the Cabinet following allegations of grabbing assigned lands for his poultry business, Rajender had also resigned as an MLA. Later, he joined the BJP. 

Published: 10th July 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Etala Rajender

Etala Rajender (second from left) seen making a visit to a fever clinic while he was health minister. (File Photo| EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP leader and former Minister Etala Rajender has decided to undertake a padayatra from Battinivani palle in the Huzurabad assembly segment. 

The padayatra will start in the next two to three days and cover the entire Huzurabad Assembly segment. 

After he was sacked from the Cabinet following allegations of grabbing assigned lands for his poultry business, Rajender had also resigned as an MLA. Later, he joined the BJP. 

With an eye on the Huzurabad by-election, the former finance and health minister has decided to undertake the padayatra in his segment, covering around 400 km.

ALSO READ | Padayatra politics in Telangana
 
It may be recalled that that BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay had already announced that he would undertake a statewide padayatra from August 9 to dislodge the TRS government.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila, who launched her own political outfit in Telangana - "YSR Telangana Party" - and newly appointed PCC chief A Revanth Reddy too have plans to embark on padayatras.

TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao recently remarked that the padayatras were most welcome, as they would help the leaders to maintain good health during the Covid-19 times. Rama Rao quipped that the season of padayatras had started in the state. He said that around four to five leaders were in the queue for conducting padayatras.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Etala Rajender Telangana BJP
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp