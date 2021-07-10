With Huzurabad bypoll in the offing, Etala Rajender announces padayatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP leader and former Minister Etala Rajender has decided to undertake a padayatra from Battinivani palle in the Huzurabad assembly segment.

The padayatra will start in the next two to three days and cover the entire Huzurabad Assembly segment.

After he was sacked from the Cabinet following allegations of grabbing assigned lands for his poultry business, Rajender had also resigned as an MLA. Later, he joined the BJP.

With an eye on the Huzurabad by-election, the former finance and health minister has decided to undertake the padayatra in his segment, covering around 400 km.

It may be recalled that that BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay had already announced that he would undertake a statewide padayatra from August 9 to dislodge the TRS government.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila, who launched her own political outfit in Telangana - "YSR Telangana Party" - and newly appointed PCC chief A Revanth Reddy too have plans to embark on padayatras.

TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao recently remarked that the padayatras were most welcome, as they would help the leaders to maintain good health during the Covid-19 times. Rama Rao quipped that the season of padayatras had started in the state. He said that around four to five leaders were in the queue for conducting padayatras.