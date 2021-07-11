Congress leader Manickam Tagore sends legal notice to TRS MLA over bribe remark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC (Telangana) in-charge Manickam Tagore on Saturday sent a legal notice to LB Nagar TRS MLA D Sudheer Reddy over the latter’s alleged remarks that for securing the TPCC chief 's post, A Revanth Reddy had paid Tagore a bribe of Rs 25 crore.

The legal notice was sent by Madurai-based advocate R Aravindan, who referred to the July 3 press meet held at the TRLP office, in which the MLA alleged that Revanth had given Rs 25 crore to Tagore.

Since the allegation was widely circulated in print and electronic media, Tagore demanded an unconditional apology from the MLA for his "baseless allegations that have caused severe mental torture, agony and injury", and damaged the former's reputation. If he doesn't, Tagore told him to face legal action and pay Rs 1 crore in damages.