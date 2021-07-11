STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Has Pragathi Bhavan turned into private company's office: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

He wondered if Pragathi Bhavan, which was meant to address public grievances, had turned into a ‘private limited company’s office.’

Published: 11th July 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While questioning the way protesting nurses were treated by the police on Friday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, in his first open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, wondered as to why protests near Pragathi Bhavan were prohibited.

He wondered if Pragathi Bhavan, which was meant to address public grievances, had turned into a 'private limited company's office'. Recalling the words of the Chief Minister, where he lauded the services of staff nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Revanth expressed worry over the way some 1,600 outsourced employees were removed from service without any notice.

"Why can't you to lend your ears for five minutes and listen to their grievances at this camp office," he asked KCR.

Revanth demanded that the government extend the contract period of these Covid warriors who bravely faced even the second wave of the virus by risking their lives. He also demanded that the State government fill close to 2 lakh government posts and allocate postings for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs).

'Fill vacancies'

Revanth demanded that vacancies for 2 lakh government posts be filled

