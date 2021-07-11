STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I will fight even God to protect State's Krishna share: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao made these remarks during his public address at Narayanpet on the final day of the Pattana Pragathi programme.

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

NARAYANPET: In the backdrop of the ongoing feud between the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments over their share in the Krishna river, IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, said that he would go to any lengths to protect the interests of Telangana.

The Minister said that he was ready to fight not only the AP government, but also God, if that's what it took to secure Telangana's share in the Krishna. He added that the responsibility of providing ample irrigation water to the Palamuru region was on the Telangana government.

Rama Rao made these remarks during his public address at Narayanpet on the final day of the Pattana Pragathi programme. He pointed out that around 1.8 lakh acres land in the district would get irrigated once the construction of Karvena reservoir under the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) was completed.

He urged the people of Narayanpet to actively participate in the public hearing on the PRLIS, scheduled to be held on August 10. The Minister assured that the State government would sanction a Telangana Special Food Processing Zone for Narayanpet district, once 250 acres were identified for the same.

Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of an integrated handloom training-cum-production centre and inaugurated a children's ward at Narayanpet Government Hospital.

