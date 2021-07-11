STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lake encroachment issue: Two district officials in Telangana's Adilabad lock horns

Additional Collector M David and Municipal Vice Chairman Zaheer Ramzani had a war of words over encroachment of lakes and dumping of garbage into lakes.

Published: 11th July 2021 08:36 AM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : Additional Collector M David and Municipal Vice Chairman Zaheer Ramzani had a war of words over encroachment of lakes and dumping of garbage into lakes. David, who inspected the Khanapur lake under Pattana Pragati in the Adilabad, instructed the officials to clear the lake garbage and keep the surroundings clean and green.

He advised the councillors to make sure that the encroachment was removed. Zaheer got into an argument with David over the issue. The Municipal Commissioner had to intervene and stop them.

