Telangana: 8 in 10 patients at Warangal clinic have low sperm count

Published: 11th July 2021 07:55 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A clinic in Warangal treating male infertility has alerted government officials after they found that eight in every 10 male patients that visit the centre are suffering from issues of low sperm count. Of these eight, nearly four of them have no sperm count whatsoever.

The numbers are, however, an observation of the clinic and is not a published study. The clinic observes that this could be an issue specific to the region. "Warangal has a higher male infertility rate than even Hyderabad. We spoke to the government about this region’s unique problem and suggested demographic studies to find out the reasons for sperm production problems," said Dr Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility.

Doctor's note that based on preliminary reports, the cases could be due to changing lifestyles smoking, lack of exercise, obesity, diet, use of gadgets, among others. "The rate of infertility has increased drastically in India. Delaying childbearing, lifestyle changes, and use of gadgets have become major reasons for fertility issues in men and women," he added.

Lifestyle change the main culprit

