Unavailability of water hits power production in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hydel power generation has gone down at Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects due to the unavailability of water. The TS Genco generated 3.31 million units (MU) at Srisailam Left, 12.81 MU at Nagarjuna Sagar and 2.01 MU at Pulichintala, on Friday. Besides, 0.08 MU power was generated at Nizamsagar.

The total hydel generation, on Friday, was 18.20 MU. After the State Cabinet decided to generate more hydel power, Telangana has been operating hydel projects for the last 11 days. But, on Saturday, the power generation at Nagarjuna Sagar was stopped due to the unavailability of water. The current water level at Srisailam is 810.80 feet and the water level at Nagarjuna Sagar is 529.20 feet.

