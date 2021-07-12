STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay gifts ambulances to hospitals in Karimnagar

On the occasion, Sanjay Kumar appreciated BJP activists for serving the people during the Covid-19 pandemic in the name of Seva Hi Sangathan.

Published: 12th July 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with his wife and mother, sit inside an ambulance he donated in Karimangar on Sunday, July 11, 2021

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with his wife and mother, sit inside an ambulance he donated in Karimangar on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on the occasion of his birthday, donated four ambulances and medical equipment worth Rs 3 crore to government hospitals falling under Karimnagar Parliamentary Jurisdiction here on Sunday. He also ensured that 5,000 party activists were enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) schemes.

Sanjay Kumar said that he was undertaking social service activities after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that people need not suffer as oxygen concentrators and cylinders were now available at his office free of cost. He said that he would provide ambulances to the remaining hospitals in the district within the next two months. On the occasion, Sanjay Kumar appreciated BJP activists for serving the people during the Covid-19 pandemic in the name of Seva Hi Sangathan.

Medical equipment was handed over to Karimnagar District Headquarters Hospital, Mother and Child Care Hospital. Sircilla District Hospital, Vemulawada 100-bed hospital, Huzurabad Area Hospital, and Husnabad, Choppadandi, Manakondur, Jammikunta, Malyala and Gangadhara Primary Health Centres. 
Several leaders and party activists thronged Karimnagar to wish the MP on his birthday. Meanwhile, BJP activists staged a protest at Telangana Chowk against municipal corporation authorities for removing banners of Sanjay Kumar.

