Floods return to haunt Warangal this year too

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Heavy rains lashed various parts of Warangal on Sunday, disrupting normal life. Several residential colonies in the tri-cities were inundated, owing to incessant downpour. Meanwhile, many major roads in the city turned into streams after drains started overflowing, as a result of which the floodwaters entered several low-lying areas. The culvert and drainage lines also damaged in the heavy rains on Saturday night. It may be recalled that similar incidents had happened in GWMC limits last year as well. However, it appears as if the civic body and the district administration have learnt nothing from their past experiences, and have not taken any steps to prevent the occurrence of such incidents in the city.

On learning about the flash floods, Warangal (Urban) Collector and GWMC special officer Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani inspected the low-lying areas. The authorities have also deployed SDRF teams to assist those living in low-lying areas. About 100 people living in Ambedkar Nagar of Hanamkonda have been shifted to a nearby rehabilitation centre. A control room has also been set up at the civic body headquarters. Citizens to contact toll-free number 1800-425-1980 or send a message via WhatsApp to the number 7997100300, in case of emergency.

There are about 130 low-lying areas in the city and most of them don’t have proper stormwater drains. During monsoon, the local residents are forced to spend sleepless nights at their houses, putting their lives at risk. Speaking to Express, Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that the civic body has already initiated works in this regard, after observing last year’s incidents. She mentioned that once completed, these new facilities will put a permanent end to floods in the city.