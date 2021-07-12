Former Telangana TDP leader L Ramana to join TRS today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for former TDP State president L Ramana to join the ruling TRS party in the presence of TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday. It is speculated that Ramana was offered a prominent position in the party, as well as an MLC post.

Ramana had met TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, on July 8. The TRS had invited Ramana to join them after former health minister Eatala Rajender’s exit from the party.

The ruling party believes that it has found a suitable replacement for Rajender as Ramana too belongs to the BC community. In the past, Ramana served as a minister in the TDP government, and was elected to Assembly twice and once to Lok Sabha. The TRS is likely to use Ramana to counter Eatala Rajender in the ensuing Huzurabad bypoll.