By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Textiles Minister and former Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar L Ramana formally joined TRS in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao at Telangan Bhavan on Monday.

Ramana resigned as TDP Telangana state president on Friday. Ramana took TRS membership from KT Rama Rao today. Ramana's followers will join TRS on July 16 in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.