IMD predicts heavy rains, Telangana districts on high alert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All districts have been put on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning across Telangana, including Hyderabad. As per the IMD forecast, heavy (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 mm-204.4 mm) and extremely heavy (more than 204.5 mm) rainfalls are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Vikarabad and Sangareddy on Monday.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfalls are very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajigiri and Nagarkurnool. Intense spells of thundershowers are also expected in Hyderabad.

As part of its impact-based forecast, the IMD has warned of flooding/waterlogging in low-lying areas and in the districts for which heavy rainfall warning has been issued. Disruption of rail/road transport, overflowing of reservoirs/lakes, clogging of stormwater drains, falling of tree branches and submergence of agricultural fields are also likely to occur.

IMD-Hyderabad head Dr K Nagaratna said that Telangana would experience heavy rains as an effect of the low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh and ¬south Odisha coasts, with associated cyclonic circulation.

On Sunday, widespread rains were reported in various districts with Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Sircilla, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar recording heavy rains in a few places. As of 10 pm on Sunday, Chennaraopet in Warangal (Rural) district recorded the highest rainfall in the day with 140 mm, followed by 133 mm at Narnoor in Adilabad, 119 mm at Ellaanthakunta in Sircilla and 108 mm at Bodhan in Nizamabad. Light rains were recorded across the GHMC limits.

Thanks to the widespread rains, maximum temperatures at various places across the State dropped by three to six degrees Celsius below normal. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded was 26 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

From the beginning of the monsoon (June 1) till Sunday, the State has recorded 43 per cent above normal rainfall, as the State received 288 mm rainfall as against the normal of 201 mm. In the same period, GHMC limits recorded 185.2 mm rainfall as against the normal of 154.4 mm.

Chennaraopet man swept away in local vagu

WARANGAL: A 40-year-old man was swept away in the Pedhoni Vagu at Gurijala village of Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal (Rural) district, on Sunday. The victim has been identified as G Anil, a resident of the same village. On learning about the incident, a group of police and locals rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Speaking to Express, Chennaraopet SI Seelam Ravi said: “Noticing a biker cross the vagu in spate, the victim attempted the same while pushing the bike. However, he soon lost control and was swept away in the floodwater.”

Yellampalli project brims with water

KARIMNAGAR: As heavy rains continue to lash Telangana, the Sripada Yellampalli project at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district has started getting good inflows. The inflows into the reservoir stood at 7,000 cusecs on Sunday. With the officials lifting the gates of the Kaddam project, this water is also reaching the Yellampalli project. It currently has 16 tmcft of water as against its capacity of 20.175 tmcft. Meanwhile, the water level in LMD has reached 20.941 tmcft

SRSP continues to receive good inflows

Nizamabad: Owing to heavy rains in the project’s catchment area, the authorities concerned have opened two gates of the Shankar Raoji Chavan Vishnupuri (SRCV) project in Nanded district, Maharashtra, to release about 33, 270 cusecs of water into the Godavari river. As a result, the SRSP has started receiving good inflows. This will continue till Monday afternoon. As of Sunday, the average inflows into SRSP stood at 1,045 cusecs.