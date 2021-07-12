STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Komatireddy-Kishan meet raises eyebrows in Telangana political circles

The meet triggered speculations about the Bhongir MP's plans — if he was sending out signals that he was considering to join BJP or planning to use it to bargain a position in the AICC or CWC.

Published: 12th July 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy submits a representation to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy submits a representation to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Sunday, July 11, 2021 (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called on Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Sunday, which raised many eyebrows in the political circles. It has provided enough grist to the rumour mills that he is testing waters in the BJP camp and deciding whether he should don the saffron robes. 

There is also speculation that Venkat Reddy might use this meeting as a bargaining chip to get a better position in the AICC or CWC, so that he could have an upper hand over newly-appointed TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

The Bhongir MP, who is yet to acknowledge the change of guard at TPCC, told media persons that the meeting with the Union Minister was about the development of the historic Bhongir Fort. However, the meeting triggered speculations that the Parliamentarian was trying to send out a message that he was in touch with BJP biggies like Kishan Reddy, who took charge as a Union Minister recently in New Delhi.

When media persons asked him about the TPCC president post and Revanth, he underplayed the issue and asked them to avoid discussing it. While it is unlikely that he, along with his brother MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, would move to a different party, political observers are keeping a tab on the developments.

‘Spoke about Bhongir Fort’

The Bhongir MP, who is yet to acknowledge the change of guard at TPCC, told media persons that the meeting with the Union Minister was about the development of the historic Bhongir Fort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Politics Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Congress BJP Kishan Reddy
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp