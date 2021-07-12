Komatireddy-Kishan meet raises eyebrows in Telangana political circles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called on Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Sunday, which raised many eyebrows in the political circles. It has provided enough grist to the rumour mills that he is testing waters in the BJP camp and deciding whether he should don the saffron robes.

There is also speculation that Venkat Reddy might use this meeting as a bargaining chip to get a better position in the AICC or CWC, so that he could have an upper hand over newly-appointed TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

The Bhongir MP, who is yet to acknowledge the change of guard at TPCC, told media persons that the meeting with the Union Minister was about the development of the historic Bhongir Fort. However, the meeting triggered speculations that the Parliamentarian was trying to send out a message that he was in touch with BJP biggies like Kishan Reddy, who took charge as a Union Minister recently in New Delhi.

When media persons asked him about the TPCC president post and Revanth, he underplayed the issue and asked them to avoid discussing it. While it is unlikely that he, along with his brother MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, would move to a different party, political observers are keeping a tab on the developments.

