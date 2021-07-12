Lives more important than heritage, says Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, said that saving lives was more important than saving heritage, and reiterated his demand that a new building for the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) be built at the earliest.

Speaking after inaugurating a 23-bed Covid ward at the Indo-US Hospital premises at Malakpet. Asad dismissed the concerns about OGH and said, “If you want to save the heritage building, save it. But, if you want to save lives and money, then we need a new building for Osmania Hospital.”

Speaking about the devastation caused by the second wave, he said that the shortage of beds and ventilators cost us many lives. “We must get ready to face the third wave,” he added. He emphasised that everyone must support him over the issue as the new Osmania Hospital building would come to the rescue of citizens when the next Covid wave strikes.

“When the Chief Minister can demolish Warangal Jail and start building a hospital in its place, then why not for Osmania Hospital and Medical College. The annual number of surgeries have come down from 90,000 to 45,000 at the hospital. We will not let the government wash its hands off the issue by citing heritage concerns,” he said.