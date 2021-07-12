Probe Ramoji Film City land deals: Telangana Ex-MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLA Gone Prakash, on Sunday, demanded that an inquiry be ordered into the alleged encroachment of assigned lands by Ramoji Film City, on the lines of the probe being undertaken by the government against former minister Eatala Rajender. In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the former chairman of APSRTC recalled that the CM had promised to take action against the film city during the separate Statehood movement.