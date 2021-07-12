STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana cops stop Andhra MLA from entering hydel power plant

MLA Udaya Bhanu said he wanted to visit the project as Telangana state government was releasing water into the sea in the name of power generation.

Published: 12th July 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:41 AM

Telangana police escort Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu away from the Hydro Power Plant at Vajinepalli near Pulichinthala dam on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Telangana police escort Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu away from the Hydro Power Plant at Vajinepalli near Pulichinthala dam on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police stopped Jaggaiahpet (Andhra Pradesh) MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu from entering the premises of Hydro Power Plant at Vajinepalli village near Pulichinthala dam on Sunday. The Telangana police, who were present in full strength, erected barricades and stopped the large crowd led by the YSRCP MLA. They asked Udhaya Bhanu to take permission from TRANSCO and the State government before visiting the power plant.

Later speaking to the media, Udaya Bhanu said that he wanted to visit the project as the Telangana government was wasting water from the dam. He alleged that Telangana is releasing water into the sea in the name of power generation.

