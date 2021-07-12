Woman, two kids jump in front of train in Telangana's Ramagundam

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old woman, along with her children, jumped in front of a moving train at Ramagundam Railway station on Sunday as she was being harassed by her husband for dowry. The woman, Jankati Aruna, and her 2-year-old daughter Satvika died while undergoing treatment at Godavarikhani Area Hospital. Her 5-year-old son is battling for life at a Karimnagar hospital.

According to Railway Police, Aruna belonged to Julapalli in Kamanpur mandal, and had been living at 8-Incline Colony in Godavarikhani for the last six years along with her husband Praveen. Earlier, her husband used to run a gym, but he has been idle for some time and was allegedly harassing Aruna for the last two years for additional dowry. Police have registered a case based on her father Oruganti Venkata Ramana’s complaint against Praveen.