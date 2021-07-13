STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
47 sarpanches in Telangana's Medak district get notices 

The Collector said that show-cause notices were issued to 47 village sarpanches, 16 village secretaries and two mandal panchayat officers for not meeting the targets set by the State government.

Published: 13th July 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Irked by their negligence in conducting Palle Pragati programmes, District Collector S Harish issued show-cause notices to village sarpanches and secretaries. The Collector said that show-cause notices were issued to 47 village sarpanches, 16 village secretaries and two mandal panchayat officers for not meeting the targets set by the State government.

Speaking about the works carried out under the programme, the Collector said that 13,695 roads and 10,583 sewers were cleaned in 469 GPs of the district while 3,370 premises of buildings like Anganwadi centres, health centres, schools and market places were cleaned. 

