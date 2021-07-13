BC, SC, ST associations too want land at prime spots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government allocating five acres of land each to Kamma and Velama welfare associations to construct their offices and buildings at posh locality of Madhapur in Hyderabad, the BC, SC and ST associations vented their anger on government for humiliating them by providing them lands in slum areas.

While the BC, SC and ST associations are now planning to lodge a complaint with the BC Welfare Department, demanding allocation of lands at prime locations, they also want to teach a lesson to the rulling TRS party in the upcoming Huzarabad byelection.

A few days ago, the government issued orders allocating five acres of land each to Kamma and Velama associations at survey number of 41 at Khanamet of Madhapur, and it also directed the Rangareddy District Collector and other officials to hand over the lands, which are worth hundreds of crores of rupees, to representatives for both communities.

Irked by the government decision, the BC, SC and ST associations alleged that the government humiliated them by allocating them lands in slum areas or locations which are far away from the city. “The BC, SC and ST communities have a sizeable population in the State where as the Kammas and Velamas account for only 0.1 per cent of State’s population. However, the government gives more importance to them than the BCs, SC/STs. The government also fail to keep its promise to construct buildings on the allocated lands,” the BC associations said.