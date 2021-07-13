Farmer, mother attempt suicide at revenue office

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Vexed with the apathy of officials, a farmer and his mother attempted suicide in front of the Velair mandal revenue office by pouring petrol on themselves. According to the farmer, despite several requests, the staffers at the mandal revenue office have not updated details regarding his land in the Dharani portal. The victim has been identified as Mohammed Kasim. He and his mother Mohammad Mehboobi are residents of Velair village in Warangal (Urban) district.

According to villagers, Kasim and his mother Mehboobi have been running from pillar to post raising the same demand for quite some time now.Despite submitting several representations to this regard, the officials concerned have not updated the land records in the portal till now. Kasim and mother own a one-acre land, in the village, that they purchased back in 2005. Though they have been cultivating in this land since then, the revenue authorities have not updated officials records pertaining to the land.

Meanwhile, he further alleged that due to the callous attitude of MRO staffers in updating official records, the ownership details pertaining to the land mention that it belongs another person.“Ever since finding this out, me and my family members have knocked on all doors in the office to get justice. We submitted a petition under Sada Bainama, requesting them to update the details in the portal. However, the officials did not take any steps to address our complaint,” he said. Upset over this negligence, the ryot and his mother attempted suicide in front of the MRO office.

Meanwhile, the police officials who were present there immediately swung into action, talked to the victims and foiled their bid. When contacted, Velair Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) D Sammaiha stated that he recently took charge and is unaware of the allegations. The MRO asserted that he will resolve their issue after verifying details about the land.