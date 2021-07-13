Hydel power generation dropped to 3.73 MU on Sun

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s hydel power generation dropped to 3.73 million units per day on Sunday, with the non-availability of the water. The TS Genco stopped producing hydel power at Nagarjuna Sagar. According to sources, the Genco generated 3.25 million units of power at Srisailam left, 0.40 million units at Pulichintala and 0.08 million units at Nizam Sagar.