Lapses in functioning of TS Genco, alleges FGG

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) demanded the State government to release a white paper on the functioning of TS Genco, especially on two under-construction thermal power plants — Bhadradri and Yadadri. FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy alleged that serious irregularities took place in commissioning of Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants. “People have a right to know as to what is happening in TS Genco. We have a reason to believe that TS Genco is hiding the serious lapses that have taken place in decision making and implementation,” Padmanabha Reddy said.

In a letter to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday, the FGG secretary said the Bhadradri thermal plant was started in March 2015 with an estimated cost of Rs 7,290 crore and it was expected to complete in two years time. But, it took six years to complete, due to delay, the cost had increased to Rs 10,000 crore.

“The work on Yadadri power plant started in October 2017, with an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore, and was supposed to complete in four years, by October, 2021. Due to delay, the cost was revised to Rs 29,700 crore. So far, 30 per cent of the works was completed and it is likely to take another four years to complete the project. By that time, the cost would increase to Rs 35,000 crore,” the FGG secretary told the Governor.