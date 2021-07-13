STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police abuse, file cases against SC woman cheated in job racket in Telangana's Mancherial district

The woman's travails began when three persons Shiva, Mohan and Gunda Srinivas approached her on the pretext of offering her a job in the Railways.

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The "friendly" policemen of Telangana were not all that friendly with a 30-year-old SC woman from Bellampally in Mancherial district. The woman, who was conned out of Rs 10 lakh by three persons offering her a 'job' in the Railways, was threatened, sexually harassed and had a case slapped against her just because she sought her money back.

This is because one of the three conmen is known to a police officer. Her travails began when three persons Shiva, Mohan and Gunda Srinivas approached her on the pretext of offering her a job in the Railways.

Trusting them, she paid them more than Rs 10 lakh but soon realised that had been taken for a ride. When she confronted them and demanded that they return her money, Shiva, with the help of Gopalapuram Sub-Inspector of Police Yugender, went to her house in Bellampally. He forcibly snatched all the evidence that they had given her to make her believe that the Railway job was real.

The woman had worse in store thereafter. A cheating case, allegedly filed by some unemployed youth, was also slapped against her. While shifting her from her from her home in Bellampally to Hyderabad for arresting her, the Sub-Inspector sexually harassed her and threatened her with dire consequences, she alleged.

To get Shiva off the hook, his brother Venkatesh who is a Sub-Inspector at Vanasthalipuram, registered false cases against her and harassed her, she alleged. Alleging harassment, she then approached the Rachakonda Commissioner.

On his instructions a case of cheating, harassment and Prevention of Atrocities against SC & STs were registered against the two SIs. The case is still under investigation. The police, however, said they arrested the woman as she was involved in two cheating cases in Gopalapuram and LB Nagar and was later remanded to judicial custody. She is out on bail now.

DCP North Zone said there is clear evidence that she along with others had cheated unemployed youths promising them government jobs and altogether they had extracted around Rs 2 crore from the victims. "The allegations she is now making against the police are an afterthought," said DCP North Zone Kalmeshwar Shingenavar. Meanwhile, she also moved the Telangana High Court seeking justice

