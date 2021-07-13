STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ready to set up special zone in Telangana for companies from Singapore, says KTR

During the meeting, KTR stated that the Telangana government's industry-friendly policies have attracted major global companies to the state

A delegation headed by the High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong called on KTR on Tuesday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government is ready to set up a special zone or 'Singapore hub' if their companies come forward to invest in Telangana, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

A delegation headed by the High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong called on KTR on Tuesday. The minister said that there are many investment opportunities in new sectors in the state and he will help introduce them to Singapore companies and investors.

During the meeting, KTR stated that the Telangana government's industry-friendly policies have attracted major global companies to the state. Telangana is competing not only with other states in the country but also at a global level to attract investments, he said.

“We have been able to bring many international investments to Telangana through TS-IPAS and single window permissions. There are excellent investment opportunities in various sectors such as life sciences, pharma, IT, textiles, food processing, agriculture. Many Singaporean companies have already invested in the state and are positive about their operations,” KTR added.

On this occasion, Wang said Singapore companies are making initiatives to invest in sectors such as IT, innovation and blockchain in IT-affiliated sectors. The positives about the IT eco system and innovation system here are known through programmes like T Hub in Hyderabad, he said.

“Singapore companies are interested in the opportunities here, along with investments in modern sectors, such as agriculture and food processing. It was a great idea to set up a hub exclusively for Singapore investments, proposed by KTR,” Wang added.

