Singapore corporates keen on investing in TS: Diplomat

HYDERABAD: The High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore, Simon Wong, who met with Finance Minister Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Monday, said that corporate companies in Singapore are interested in investing in data centres, green energy and pharma sectors of the State. Harish Rao explained Wong the various development works taken up in Hyderabad and other parts of the State.

Hyderabad is a suitable location for investments, especially for data centres, Harish Rao told Wong. “Amazon and others have started their operations in the city. The State is also working to launch the pharma city and Hyderabad has also become a vaccine-hub,” Harish Rao said.

The High Commissioner also was interested to know about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Harish Rao wanted Wong to visit Siddipet and other areas in his next visit. Singapore High Commission secretaries Sean Lim and Amanda Kwek, Consul-General Pong Kok Tian and Vice-Consul (political) Abraham Tan were also present.