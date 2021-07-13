STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Singapore corporates keen on investing in TS: Diplomat

Hyderabad is a suitable location for investments, especially for data centres, Harish Rao told Wong.

Published: 13th July 2021 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore, Simon Wong, who met with Finance Minister Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Monday, said that corporate companies in Singapore are interested in investing in data centres, green energy and pharma sectors of the State. Harish Rao explained Wong the various development works taken up in Hyderabad and other parts of the State. 

Finance Minister Harish Rao with Republic of Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong, in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad is a suitable location for investments, especially for data centres, Harish Rao told Wong.  “Amazon and others have started their operations in the city. The State is also working to launch the pharma city and Hyderabad has also become a vaccine-hub,” Harish Rao said. 

The High Commissioner also was interested to know about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Harish Rao wanted Wong to visit Siddipet and other areas in his next visit.  Singapore High Commission secretaries Sean Lim and Amanda Kwek, Consul-General Pong Kok Tian and Vice-Consul (political) Abraham Tan were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp