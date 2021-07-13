Telangana government orders probe into corrupt practices of revenue officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development, the Telangana government on Monday ordered an inquiry into the alleged corrupt practices and misconduct of several revenue employees, including Village Revenue Officers (VROs), Tahsildars, Revenue Divisional Officers and Registrars.

The Revenue Department issued 34 separate GOs for each revenue employee on Monday. For instance, the GO initiated departmental proceedings against retired VRO of Kolluru village S Karunakar Reddy.

It said, "While he was working as a VRO, he had signed on the Fish Seed Stocking Certificate with a fake vehicle number and without proper verification." Inquiries have been launched into the work of Narsapur Revenue Divisional Officer B Aruna Reddy, Karimnagar District Registrar G Prasuna, Bibinagar Tahsildar K Venkat Reddy and others.