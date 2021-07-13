Telangana: Vemulaghat village oustees obstruct Mallannasagar project works

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The Mallannasagar oustees from Vemulaghat village in Thogita mandal once again obstructed the project works on Monday morning. But this time for a different reason. The local residents were enraged as a tipper lorry belonging to a contractor hit four cattle, killing them on the spot on Sunday night.

During their protest, the villagers also claimed that the heavy vehicles used by the contractor damaged roads and have also led to many accidents in the past. However, the works resumed after the contractor pacified the locals and agreed to pay compensation.