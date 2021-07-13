TRS alone has Telangana's interests at heart: MAUD minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said TRS was the only party which had a single stand on any issue relating to the State, especially river water disputes. Other national parties would have two versions on each and every issue pertaining to Telangana, he said.

Addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan on Monday after admitting Corporators and Councillors and MPTCs from other parties belonging to Medchal district into the TRS, Rama Rao said that for TRS, Telangana was the only state. But, for the Congress and the BJP, Telangana was one among 29 states.

Rama Rao said that the TRS had not only achieved separate state under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao but had ensured development and rapid progress in the last seven years. "The TRS government will support every poor person in the state. The government will continue developmental works despite the pandemic situation," he stated.

In a veiled attack on Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said some leaders who had recently bagged posts, were like a monkey with a coconut. But, for the people of Telangana KCR was the only leader.

The TRS had been winning all elections, Rama Rao said. Since KCR was the only protector of the interests of Telangana, leaders from other parties too were joining the TRS, he pointed out. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others were present.