TRS leader D Sanjay returns to Congress fold, promises to bring back past glory of party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader D Sanjay decided to return to the Congress fold on Tuesday. The announcement was made in the presence of TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy at his residence. Sanjay is the brother of Dharmapuri Arvind, the BJP leader and Nizamabad MP.

The former Mayor of Nizamabad will be returning to the party where his father, D Srinivas, was a senior leader for almost four decades and a three-time party MLA before he joined the TRS.

“I remained attached with the Congress ever since childhood. As my father joined the TRS, I had to join. TRS is a party where there is no recognition even for the district president. I shall be strengthening the Congress leadership under Revanth. I will work to bring back the past glory of the Congress and will be joining the party in the presence of senior leaders after visiting Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MLA from Jadcherla Erra Shekhar, who on Tuesday resigned as the BJP’s Mahbunagar district president and from the party’s primary membership, also announced his intention to join the Congress. Before joining the BJP, he was with the TDP. Former TDP leader Gandra Satyanarayana, who contested the Bhupalpally Assembly seat in 2018 as an independent candidate, will also be officially joining the party.