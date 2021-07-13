STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water from Telangana's Lower Manair Dam released into Kakatiya canal

According to sources, the Kakatiya canal will receive about 3,000 cusecs of water from the LMD for 10 days.

Manair Dam

Water being released from the Mid Manair Dam to the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Water from the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) was released into the Kakatiya canal here on Monday to help farmers take up cultivation of Vaanakalam crops.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, along with Karimangar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, switched on the motors and released the water. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that the farmers have put their complete faith in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to sources, the Kakatiya canal will receive about 3,000 cusecs of water from the LMD for 10 days. The officials also informed the media that they will increase the discharge to 5,000 cusecs if required. The LMD currently has 21 tmcft of water. 

“With the launching of the KLIS, farmers are confident that they will receive adequate quantity of irrigation water throughout the year,” the BC Welfare Minister added. According to officials, with the arrival of LMD water in the Kakatiya canal, they will be able to provide irrigation water to lands situated in about seven districts, covering 33 mandals.

