Congress gears up for Huzurabad byelection

MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar were appointed as coordinators for each mandal.

Various political parties have also launched a similar move to understand the pulse of the Huzurabad voters.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Day after Paadi Kaushik Reddy resigned from the Congress, the party intensified activities for the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll. Karimnagar District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kavvampalli Satyarana said on Tuesday that as per the TPCC, former deputy chief minister Damodara Rajanarsimha will be the in-charge for the byelection.

However, the Congress is yet to chose its candidate for the Huzurabad byelection. Kavvampalli said that many leaders have applied for candidacy and their applications are under scrutiny, and the high command will take a decision soon.

Responding to Kaushik Reddy’s debacle, the DCC president, while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said, “Kaushik Reddy had already met with MADU Minister KT Rama Rao at a private function. Since then, the Congress has been suspecting his attitude as Kaushik was closely associated with TRS leaders. What he said (on the alleged audio call) was a script released by Pragathi Bhavan.”

