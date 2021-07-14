STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Floor of 2BHK house in resettlement colony near Gajwel cracks, sinks into earth

Rains lead to leaky roofs, cracks on walls of houses in Mutrajpally R&R Colony; residents miffed over govt’s apathy

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Double bedroom houses at Mutrajpally Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony near Gajwel are in the limelight once again, but not for the right reasons.

The incessant rains for the past few days have lead to leaky roofs and cracks on walls of several houses of the colony. On Tuesday, the bedroom floor of a house, allotted to former residents of Etigadda Kishtapuram village, cracked and sunk into the earth.

According to Naini Aruna, who lived in the house along with her husband Muthyam and their children, the incident has left the family worried about the safety of their house.

She said that she was alone in the house when the floor cracked and sunk, breaking the sofa next to her and causing the TV on the table to fall on her. “If you look at the floor now, it looks like an earthquake happened here,” she said. She also complained that the walls of the house had cracked and that one wall even had a hole in it during the previous rains. Even though they had asked the project contractor to repair the damage, there had been no response from his side.

“We lost everything for the irrigation project. The authorities, who rushed to evacuate us from the submerging villages, are playing with our lives by allocating us poor quality houses,” she fumed.

Other oustees have also complained of wall collapse and leaky roofs. Many stated that the walls in the bathrooms built in front of their houses collapsed due to rains in the past, and that they had to put buckets at 5-10 m places inside the house to catch water falling from the leaky roof.

Panumot Ravi, a resident of Mogili Cheruvu tanda in Mutrajpally, complained that many rice bags were also damaged due to the rains due to leaky roofs.

He said they had complained to the contractor about the issue, but the contractor claimed that they could expect their houses to be like this with the compensation they got. Though Express tried to contact Gajwel RDO Vijender Reddy and other engineering officials, they were not available for comment.

