Heavy rainfall across Telangana for next two days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Southwest monsoon over the State, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days in several districts.

On Tuesday, the highest rainfall in Hyderabad was registered at Bandlaguda (26.5 mm). Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts also witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Sriram Sagar Project on Godavari has been receiving good inflows. The SRSP recorded 92,590 cusecs of inflows at 6 pm on Tuesday, whereas the Sripada Yellampally project was receiving 3,861 cusecs.

The inflows to Almatti were 10,000 cusecs and the inflows into Narayanpur were 12,000 cusecs.

Kadam project received inflows of 4,402 cusecs and one of its gate was opened to release 6,024 cusecs of water. Sarna, Gadenna, Kumrambheem projects also received huge inflows.