In major setback to Maoists, key leader Ravula Ranjit surrenders to police in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major setback to the Maoist movement, Ravula Ranjit, son of the late Dandakaranya Special Zone secretary, surrendered before Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday. Ranjit had been playing a key role in the banned party after the death of his father in August last year.

Police said Ranjit alias Srikanth was involved in four brutal attacks on security forces and one ambush in addition to other incidents during his underground life.

After the death of his father Katta Ramachandra Reddy alias Rajudada, he succeeded as the secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zone committee. Realising the futility of continuing in the outlawed outfit, Ranjit surrendered to the Telangana government as it was offering several incentives for Maoists to make a fresh start in life.

The police handed over a demand draft for Rs 4 lakh to him for his rehabilitation and Rs 5,000 in cash for his immediate needs.

The DGP, after Ranjit's surrender, appealed to Maoist cadres to join the mainstream and avail the benefits the Telangana government was offering them.