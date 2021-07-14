Padi Kaushik Reddy served legal notice for making bribe claim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Padi Kaushik Reddy, who was expelled from the Congress party, was served a legal notice on Tuesday. AICC (Telangana) in charge Manickam Tagore sent a criminal defamation notice to Kaushik Reddy for his alleged remarks that A Revanth Reddy had paid the former a bribe of Rs 50 crore to secure the TPCC chief post.

Manickam demanded that Kaushik Reddy issue an unconditional apology or face legal action, wherein Rs 1 crore would be claimed as damages.

While speaking to the mediapersons in response to the show cause notice sent by party’s disciplinary action committee, Kaushik Reddy had alleged that Revanth had paid Rs 50 crore to Manickam Tagore for securing the TPCC chief’s position.

Earlier, as similar legal notice was served on LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy by the TPCC State incharge for his alleged bribery remarks. Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several other leaders strongly condemned the statements and allegations made against the party leadership by Kaushik Reddy.