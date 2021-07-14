Rasamayi reappointed chairman of Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday reappointed Rasamayi Balakishan, who is the Manakonduru MLA, as the chairman of Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi (TSS) for another three years.

Balakishan met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and thanked him for the honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the State government wished to protect the cultural artistes who had worked tirelessly during the statehood struggle.

Based on court directives, the process of appointing members in the cultural wing was completed recently, he said, and lauded the role played by the cultural artistes in taking the welfare and development activities implemented by the State government straight to the people.