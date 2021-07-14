Revanth effect? Bigwigs line up to join Congress fold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With three prominent political leaders, namely D Sanjay (TRS), Erra Shekhar (BJP’s Mahbunagar district president) and Gandra Satyanarayana (TRS), meeting TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and announcing their entry into the Congress, around 10-15 bigwigs are waiting in line to join the party over the next few days.

According to party sources, at least over a dozen leaders, mostly from the BJP, are in touch with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and his two confidantes within the party.

Under the new leadership, the TPCC has begun ‘poaching’ leaders from other political parties and has grand plans to turn Telangana into a battlefield, where only two major political parties would take on each other -- the TRS and the Congress. “If a few more leaders like Erra Shekar join the Congress, it would be a huge blow for the saffron party. We are in touch with leaders from different political parties, but out strategy is to immediately eliminate the BJP threat and take on the ruling party later. Top party figures are in contact with the Congress leadership,” informed a senior leader, on the condition of anonymity.

Two senior leaders of the TPCC have been asked to stay in touch with the leaders from other political parties. To increase Congress’ chances in the Huzurabad bypoll, one of the leaders will focus on ensuring BJP defections in northern Telangana.

Revanth's meet with Vishweshwar Reddy raises eyebrows

In what may be a strategy to bring back the leaders who left the TPCC before he took charge as the party president, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy called on former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Tuesday.

However, in his tweet, the former MP clarified that Revanth Reddy did not invite him back into the Congress.

He did not convey his intentions to join the party either. “I congratulated him, told that a strong INC in Telangana is good for Democracy in Telangana. When in INC I felt he was the best person to take on KCR. We discussed other points [sic],” Vishweshar Reddy tweeted