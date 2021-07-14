Saffron leaders pin their hopes on Bandi’s padayatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has high hopes on Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra, which will commence on August 9, consolidating the party’s base in the State. Party leaders have been requesting the State party chief to include their district or mandal in the route map after the announcement of the padayatra.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Kumar convened a meeting with party MLAs, MPs, senior leaders and district presidents to take suggestions on the padayatra and the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll. During the meeting, the State BJP chief told party members that the situation in the State was similar to that of the Quit India Movement and that he would expose the dictatorial attitude of the government. He sought the opinion of senior leaders, including BJP vice president DK Aruna, OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, N Indrasena Reddy, Soyam Bapu Rao, Eatela Rajender, Swami Goud, A Chandrashekar and others. The BJP leaders appreciated Sanjay Kumar’s decision and suggested covering the whole State during the padayatra.

BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy said that they were receiving a tremendous response to the announcement of the padayatra. He said that the first phase of the padayatra will begin on August 9 from the Bhagyalakshmi temple and go through erstwhile Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts. The second phase will cover Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahbubnagar districts.

“It is likely that Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra will continue for nearly a year as he will spend a considerable amount of time in the districts interacting with the people,” said Premender Reddy. The saffron party has appointed 23 State and district level committees for organising and coordinating the padayatra.